China intends on declining Zelensky`s peace conference

(MENAFN) China has announced its decision not to participate in the upcoming Ukraine peace conference hosted by Switzerland in mid-June, citing unresolved conditions for its involvement. According to Chinese Foreign spokesperson Mao Ning, the event's significance is diminished due to the absence of key prerequisites, including the participation of both Russia and Ukraine.



Scheduled for June 15-16 at the Burgenstock Resort near Lucerne, the conference has extended invitations to over 160 countries, including members of prominent international forums such as the G7, G20, BRICS, and the European Union. Despite notable confirmations from leaders like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, China's absence underscores lingering concerns over the conference's inclusivity and effectiveness.



Moscow's exclusion from the invitation list has also drawn criticism, with Russia asserting that it would not attend even if invited, denouncing the summit as centered around Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's "peace formula." This ten-point initiative, which calls for Russia's withdrawal from disputed territories and the establishment of a tribunal for prosecuting alleged war crimes, has been met with skepticism and rejection from Moscow.



China's decision not to participate aligns with its longstanding stance on peace talks, emphasizing the importance of recognition by both Russia and Ukraine, equal participation by all parties, and fair discussion of peace plans. Mao emphasized that these requirements are equitable and impartial, aimed at fostering substantive dialogue and restoring peace in the region.



As preparations for the conference continue, the absence of key stakeholders like China underscores the complex dynamics and challenges surrounding efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict diplomatically. With critical conditions remaining unmet, questions linger over the conference's ability to facilitate meaningful dialogue and advance prospects for peace in the region.

