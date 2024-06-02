Israeli Occupation Kill 60 Palestinians, Injure 200 Others In Past 24 Hours - Sources

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 2 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation forces killed 60 Palestinians and injured 200 others in four masscres committed by the occupation in the past 24 hours, health authorities said in a statement Sunday.
They said with these murders, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation since October 7th rose to 36,439 and 82,627 injured.
The Israeli occupation has been waging an all-out offensive on Gaza Strip which also destroyed buildings and infrastructure, forcing people to flee their homes and live in shelters.
People in Gaza are in dire need of food and medical supplies. (end)
