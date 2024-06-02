Israeli Attacks Kill 60 In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, June 2 (Petra) - The of in Gaza reported that the Israeli carried out four massacres targeting families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 60 fatalities and 220 injuries within the past 24 hours.In its daily statistical report detailing casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, now spanning 240 days, the Ministry added that many remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense teams.The toll of Israeli aggression since October 7th has climbed to 36,439 deaths and 82,627 injuries, it said.