Israeli Attacks Kill 60 In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, June 2 (Petra) - The Ministry
of health
in Gaza reported that the Israeli Occupation
carried out four massacres targeting families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 60 fatalities and 220 injuries within the past 24 hours.
In its daily statistical report detailing casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, now spanning 240 days, the Ministry added that many victims
remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense teams.
The toll of Israeli aggression since October 7th has climbed to 36,439 deaths and 82,627 injuries, it said.
MENAFN02062024000117011021ID1108285962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.