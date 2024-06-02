New Haven Barracks / DUI #3 - Refusal / Crash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) -p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5002476

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2024, 1734 hours

STREET: Kellogg Bay Road

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

CROSS STREETS: Riverview Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stacy Paquin

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

INJURIES: Suspected Moderate

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Tiguan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front, hood, windshield and passenger side damage

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ariel Rotax

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elkton Florida

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: none

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: CX-50

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers side damage

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Unoccupied

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Tesla

VEHICLE MODEL: Model Y

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers side damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/1/2024 at approximately 1734 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Kellogg Bay Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed V#1 lost control and rolled, sideswiping two vehicles. The operator, Stacy Paquin (52) sustained suspected moderate injuries but denied EMS transport on scene. While speaking with Paquin, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Paquin was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Paquin refused Evidentiary Testing during processing. While at the New Haven Barracks Paquin's pain from her injuries increased. Paquin was taken to Porter Medical Center. Paquin was released from custody on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Game Wardens and Middlebury Police Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/2024 @ 12:30 PM

Trooper Kelsey Dobson (426)

Vermont State Police

Troop“B”, New Haven Barracks

Tel: (802) 388-4919

