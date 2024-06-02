New Haven Barracks / DUI #3 - Refusal / Crash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) -p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5002476
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/01/2024, 1734 hours
STREET: Kellogg Bay Road
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
CROSS STREETS: Riverview Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Stacy Paquin
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
INJURIES: Suspected Moderate
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Tiguan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front, hood, windshield and passenger side damage
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Ariel Rotax
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elkton Florida
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: none
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: CX-50
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers side damage
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Unoccupied
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Tesla
VEHICLE MODEL: Model Y
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers side damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/1/2024 at approximately 1734 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Kellogg Bay Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed V#1 lost control and rolled, sideswiping two vehicles. The operator, Stacy Paquin (52) sustained suspected moderate injuries but denied EMS transport on scene. While speaking with Paquin, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Paquin was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Paquin refused Evidentiary Testing during processing. While at the New Haven Barracks Paquin's pain from her injuries increased. Paquin was taken to Porter Medical Center. Paquin was released from custody on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Game Wardens and Middlebury Police Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison County
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/2024 @ 12:30 PM
Trooper Kelsey Dobson (426)
Vermont State Police
Troop“B”, New Haven Barracks
Tel: (802) 388-4919
