Poland prevents entree to border with Belarus

(MENAFN) In response to a surge in Middle Eastern migrants attempting to enter the European Union (EU) through its border with Belarus, the Polish Interior has announced intentions to impose restrictions on certain areas along the border. The ministry unveiled a draft resolution proposing the temporary closure of select parts of the northeastern Podlaskie province for a period of 90 days, with the restrictions slated to commence on June 4. According to the document, 27 settlements will be affected by the measures.



Citing the escalating migration pressure observed at the Polish-Belarusian border since the onset of the year, the authors of the resolution underscored the role of organized migrant groups in attempting to breach the border, attributing this phenomenon to actions orchestrated by Belarusian authorities. The note accompanying the resolution characterizes these activities as hybrid actions aimed at destabilizing not only Poland but also other European Union member states.



Highlighting concerns for the safety of Polish border guards, troops, and police personnel who have faced attacks from migrants seeking to breach the border fence, the authors emphasized the need for enhanced security measures. They alleged the complicity of Belarusian state services in perpetrating these attacks, either covertly or openly.



The announcement follows a recent incident where a Polish soldier sustained life-threatening injuries after being stabbed by a migrant through a border fence. Prime Minister Donald Tusk subsequently stated that a decision on restoring a 200-meter buffer zone in the area could be reached by the following week. As Poland grapples with the security challenges posed by the influx of migrants, the proposed border restrictions aim to mitigate risks to border personnel and bolster overall border security measures.

MENAFN02062024000045015687ID1108285530