Iran’s CCIMA, ICTA ink MOU aimed at enhancing human capabilities

(MENAFN) Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), alongside the Islamic Chamber Research and Information Center (ICRIC), and the Islamic Chamber Training Academy (ICTA), have inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at enhancing human capabilities.



This significant agreement was formalized during the sidelines of the 36th Board of Directors meeting of the Islamic Chamber for Commerce and Development (ICCD) in Amman, Jordan. Signed by ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh and Secretary General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (ICCIA), Yousef Khalawi, the MOU underscores a commitment to fostering effective cooperation in education, research, and training among the respective entities and their affiliates.



The MOU outlines a framework for establishing robust communication channels between member organizations, with a focus on encouraging, promoting, and facilitating collaborative initiatives. Emphasizing the importance of education and skill development, the agreement mandates the joint organization of various activities such as seminars, workshops, training programs, courses, and conferences, to be held at the ICTA and within the Islamic Republic of Iran.



Furthermore, the parties commit to crafting both virtual and in-person training programs and studies tailored to the needs of their respective members. These initiatives aim to bolster economic cooperation and partnership among ICCD member states, with a particular emphasis on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Iran and across the ICCD.



In addition to organizing joint activities, the MOU envisages the exchange of technical and professional expertise between member organizations, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and collaboration. Regular meetings and strategic planning sessions are also outlined as integral components of the ongoing cooperation between the parties, ensuring that future initiatives align with the shared goals of promoting economic development and partnership within the ICCD.

MENAFN02062024000045015839ID1108285497