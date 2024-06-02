Awqaf Ministry Honours Scholarship Graduates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has honoured 36 scholarship graduates both from the boarding and seminary students for the year 2023-2024, in the presence of of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim.

In his commencement address, Assistant Director of the Department of Religious Call and Guidance at the Ministry, Jassim Abdullah Al Ali affirmed the ministry's pride in graduating this contingent of students, adding that the ministry has been making tremendous strides every day, in terms of services and scholarship programmes afforded to students.

He affirmed that scholarships have earned standing ovation from many countries worldwide, with the number of beneficiaries reaching over 45 nationalities, highlighting that the ministry had received roughly 21 nationalities in 2013.

Through this programme, the ministry strives to raise the awareness of Muslim communities on Islamic Sharia through Shaira and moderate curricula culminating in the spread of science and Dawah, Al Ali added.

He emphasized that Qatar has evident efforts and footprint around the world in terms of disseminating the reliable knowledge and the call for moderation, underlining that the Ministry is honoured to exert massive efforts to serve Islam.

In concluding his remarks, Al Ali lauded students' dedication in all education phases, wishing them success and to steadfastly proceed with their perseverance, as the nation is desperately waiting for the students' efforts, adding that Allah, the Almighty, opened many countries and helped the educated people to close the doors of ignorance and misguidance.

In his remarks on behalf of the graduates, Graduate Muhammad Abdel Wasi from Nigeria said this was the distinguished day the students had been desperately waiting for, adding that the feeling of success is great, which indicates that following a long track of efforts and challenges, they are finally crowned with success. He thanked and appreciated all teaching staff for their steadfast dedication.