Guru To Bombay-7 Best Movies To Watch Of Mani Ratnam


6/1/2024 10:16:21 PM

Mani Ratnam, a master storyteller in Indian cinema, has created numerous unforgettable films. Here are seven of his best work


Mani Ratnam, a master storyteller in Indian cinema, has created numerous unforgettable films. Here are seven of his best work


A heart-wrenching tale of a young girl's search for her biological mother amidst the Sri Lankan Civil War.


A refreshing take on romance and the challenges of married life, marked by its innovative storytelling and music.


A powerful narrative on the Bombay riots, interweaving a love story with social commentary.


A poignant love story set against the backdrop of terrorism in Kashmir, renowned for its music and emotional depth.


A gripping crime drama inspired by the life of Mumbai underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar.


A contemporary romantic drama exploring modern relationships and live-in partnerships with sensitivity and charm.


A biographical drama inspired by the life of Indian industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, showcasing ambition and perseverance.

