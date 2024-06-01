Qatar, Egypt, US Call For Ceasefire In Gaza, Release Of Hostages

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 1 (KUNA) -- Qatar, Egypt and the United States - the three mediators - urged on Saturday guaranteeing ceasefire in Gaza Strip and releasinig all the hostages held by both Hamas and Israeli to reach a deal embodying the principles mentioned in US President Joe Biden's speech on Friday.

In a statement, Qatar's of Foreign Affairs said these principles have the demands of both parties in a deal that serves several interests for an immediate end of long-standing sufferings of Gazans, and the hostages and their families.

This deal offers a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire and an end of the crisis, according to the statement.

Biden affirmed Friday that it's time to stop the war has been launching by Israeli occupation on Gaza for more than eight months, claiming the lives of more than 36,000 due to ongoing Israeli occupation's intense shelling and military operations.

Biden's proposal includes some phases: A 6-week ceasefire in Gaza to be permanent later on and the start of rebuilding Strip as well as increasing humanitarian aid to 600 trucks a day. (end)

rj







MENAFN01062024000071011013ID1108284733