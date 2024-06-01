Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Further Attacks On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 1 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces continued attacking several towns in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening amid the escalating hostilities with the Lebanese Islamic resistance groups.

The Enemy targeted Qalad village, near Baalbek, while Kfar Kila came under enemy artillery bombardment, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The Israeli enemy used phosphorus munitions in the on Al-Khiam, Naqoura and Al-Adisa towns, and in the vicinity of Meiss El-Jabal hospital.

On the other hand, the resistance groups attacked the command of the enemy's artillery battalion No. 411 in Hanita settlement with missiles, NNA reported, citing a statement from the resistance.

No casualties were reported from the attacks on both sides so far. (pickup previous)

hss









