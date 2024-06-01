Over 59% Turnout Recorded In Phase 7

Polling was conducted amid a severe heatwave across all 13 constituencies in Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, as well as in 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, and three in Jharkhand, in addition to Chandigarh. Simultaneously, elections were held for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha, and by-elections were conducted for six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Jharkhand, where almost 70% of the voters exercised their mandate, while the state of Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout in the seventh phase, with 50.8% voting.

Violence erupted between the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the sensitive Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal.

The Election Commission of India also recorded complaints of glitches in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and rigging at some booths, and assured that appropriate legal steps will be taken in such cases.

The final phase of voting witnessed several high-profile voters stepping out of their homes to exercise their mandate, such as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and the family of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh, witnessing a high-profile contest between actor Kangana Ranaut and state minister Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi, witnessed 67.78% voting by 8:00 PM.

Over 400 villagers in a village of Jharkhand's Dumka boycotted the voting in the seventh phase of the election on Saturday to protest against the construction of a coal dumping yard.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 result will be declared on June 4, and exit polls are out with their predictions of results.

“Indian voters have given their most cherished right to vote for the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. Indian democracy and Indian elections have again done the magic. The great Indian voters, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, socio-economic and educational background, have done it once again,” the Election Commission of India said.

