Strong 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nagqu In China's Xizang Region

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Nyima County, Nagqu City insouthwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, at 8:46 a.m. Saturday(Beijing Time), according to the China EarthquakeNetworks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 34.14 degrees north latitude and86.36 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 8 km,said a report issued by the CENC.

The epicenter is located 275 km away from the county seat ofNyima, and 672 km from the regional capital of Lhasa.

The epicenter was in a no-man's land and no noticeable jolt wasfelt in the county seat of Nyima. According to the county'semergency management department, relevant personnel have beendispatched to conduct field investigations in the quake zone, there are no immediate reports of casualties or propertydamage.