Blasts In Kropyvnytskyi As Russia Shells City On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in Kropyvnytskyi on Saturday but no one was injured as a result of Russia's latest strike.
This was announced in Telegram by the chief of the regional military administration, Andriy Raikovych , Ukrinform reports.
"Friends, the enemy has been attacking Kirovohrad region since morning. The explosions in Kropyvnytskyi brought neither casualties nor destruction," the official wrote on social media. Read also:
He urged residents not to ignore the air raid alert.
As reported earlier, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and three communities across Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving an industrial enterprise and powerlines damaged.
