Blasts In Kropyvnytskyi As Russia Shells City On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in Kropyvnytskyi on Saturday but no one was as a result of Russia's latest strike.

This was announced in Telegram by the chief of the regional military administration, Andriy Raikovych , Ukrinform reports.

"Friends, the enemy has been attacking Kirovohrad region since morning. The explosions in Kropyvnytskyi brought neither casualties nor destruction," the official wrote on social media.

He urged residents not to ignore the air raid alert.

As reported earlier, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and three communities across Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving an industrial enterprise and powerlines damaged.