Belgium Condemns Israeli Occupation Regime's Moves Against URNWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Belgium, Saturday, condemned the Israeli parliament's attempts to classify UNWRA as a organization and to remove the immunity of its staff.

"UNWRA's activities are essential for the Palestinians in the face of the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza," said Belgian Foreign Hadja Lahbib in a post on X.

Previously, the EU made a similar denunciation of the Israeli occupation's attempt to classify as a terror organization. The UN agency is one of the most crucial entities providing necessary aid and assistance to Palestinians. (end)

