New Data-Driven Ebook Examines India's Environmental Challenges

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, June 1 (KNN)

As a prelude to World Environment Day, the release of "State of India's Environment 2024 in Figures" offers an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the country's environmental performance.

This 9th in the special dataset series takes an innovative approach, diving into a wealth of and credible source data on India's environment and development.

Utilising cutting-edge tools, the report processes vast amounts of raw data into insightful infographics that tell a comprehensive story for each subject area.

From climate change and extreme weather events to health, food security, migration, agriculture, energy, waste, water, and biodiversity – no stone is left unturned.

"With each dataset, we have tried to provide the complete picture with deep data wisdom," stated the publishers. "Every data point you encounter represents 12 months of meticulous tracking to make sense of the complex information and present credible statements."

In addition to the national perspective, the report analyses and ranks the performance of India's states on key environmental parameters, making sense of regional environmental affairs through data that might otherwise remain obscure statistics.

"'State of India's Environment 2024: In Figures' harnesses the best available data to narrate India's environmental journey – its successes, failures, and gaps," the publishers added.

The eBook is available for purchase, offering readers a complementary resource to the previously released "State of India's Environment 2024" annual report. For a limited time, it is offered at a special price.

(KNN Bureau)