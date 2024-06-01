Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Pvt Ltd And Thales Sign Joint Commitment To Take Action For A Low Carbon Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Main Office Building in Udaipur

Thales has been present in India since 1953. Headquartered in Noida, the company has other operational offices and sites in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune among others.

Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Pvt. Ltd. ( Udaipur, Rajasthan ) Pledges CO2 Reduction: A Commitment to a Sustainable Future joining hands with THALES.

- Mr. Puneet Talesara , CEO - Pyrotech WorkspaceUDAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pyrotech Workspace has signed a letter of intent with Thales , a global technology leader in the areas of defence and security, aeronautics, space and digital identity & security, during Thales' India Strategic Suppliers meet held on January 30, agreeing to work together to tackle climate change in their respective value chains.Pyrotech Workspace, a leading Industrial Grade Console Manufacturing company, proudly announces the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Thales, to jointly address and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. This significant step reflects our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, underscoring our dedication to making a positive impact on the planet.As a responsible industry leader, we recognize the urgent need to contribute to united efforts by organisations globally to address climate change and reduce carbon footprints. By joining forces with Thales, we aim to leverage our collective resources and expertise to implement innovative and effective strategies for minimising CO2 emissions throughout our operations.Thales is working with its strategic suppliers to achieve its CO2 emissions reduction targets for 2030, which have been validated by the SBTi and are compatible with the objectives of the Paris Agreement:.a 50% reduction in absolute CO2 emissions related to its operational processes (Scope 1) and energy consumption (Scope 2).a 15% reduction in absolute CO2 emissions related to its supply chain and the use of its products by customers (Scope 3)Thales also aims to achieve net zero operations-related CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2040:“Thales is committed to a proactive and responsible approach to environmental protection in India and globally. As part of our strategy for a Low-Carbon Future, procurement teams across Thales are working diligently with growing numbers of key suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint of our respective value chains. We will only meet our ambitious objectives by working hand-in-hand with our suppliers to promote energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources, optimise our processes and logistics operations, and adopt the principles of eco-design for our new products. We are proud to join hands with Pyrotech Workspace in line with our strategy,” said Roque Carmona, Chief Procurement Officer, Thales.“As the owner of Pyrotech Workspace, I am proud to affirm our unwavering commitment to tracking and reducing our CO2 emissions. Recognizing the critical impact of industrial operations on the environment, we are dedicated to leading by example in sustainable manufacturing. Our focus on emissions reduction is not just a corporate responsibility; it's a pledge to future generations, reflecting our commitment to creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable world for all,” said Mr. Puneet Talesara , CEO -Pyrotech WorkspaceOur Key Initiatives shall Include:.Learn and implement energy-saving and GHG emissions tracking methodologies in our company by collecting energy consumption data for GHG Scope 1 - Company Facilities like DG Fuel and LPG Gas consumption..Invest in on-site renewable energy sources, such as solar panels, to generate clean energy for our day-to-day operations..Prioritize suppliers with strong environmental practices and certifications..Promote the use of easy-to-recycle and safe for landfill raw materials in our products..Conduct a lifecycle analysis of products to identify opportunities for reducing emissions at every stage, from raw material extraction to end-of-life disposal.Thales has reviewed and approved the action plans of more than 150 of its most emissive suppliers, which include measurable goals and timelines for reducing carbon emissions. More than 100 suppliers have signed letters of intent to take action in support of Thales's carbon footprint trajectory.About Thales:Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive. The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity. Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.About Thales in India :Present in India since 1953, Thales is headquartered in Noida and has other operational offices and sites spread across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, among others. Over 2,000 employees are working with Thales and its joint ventures in India. Since the beginning, Thales has been playing an essential role in India's growth story by sharing its technologies and expertise in Defence, Transport, Aerospace and Digital Identity and Security markets. Thales has two engineering competence centres in India - one in Noida focused on digital identity and security business, while the one in Bengaluru focuses on hardware, software and systems engineering capabilities for both the civil and defence sectors, serving global needs.About Pyrotech Workspace Solutions:With a motto of providing "Beyond the Obvious” Control Room Experiences; Highly professional & skilled team of Pyrotech Workspace have successfully executed 350+ design-built control room solutions, profoundly conducted 250+ ergonomic studies and supplied 60,000+ hi-tech designed consoles in 25 countries across five continents to 250+ customers.They are now one of the most trusted brands in the global market of mission-critical control rooms. Pyrotech Workspace Solutions is headquartered in beautiful City of lakes -Udaipur, and is known as experts in this industry for having more than a decade of experience in providing top-notch quality products and services related to control room consoles, control room interiors and ergonomic studies.They are known for their bespoke design services which are completely based on 24 x 7 ergonomics, aesthetic demand and latest design trends.Pyrotech Workspace Solutions are the ones who are the first choice of many fortune 500 companies like IBM, HP, Gazprom, Reliance, Lukoil, Shell etc. are few names from their clientele.

