Celebrating The Start Of Pride Month In NYS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation designating June 2024 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in New York State. Additionally, LGBTQ+ progress flags will be raised across the state, and state landmarks will be illuminated in the colors of the LGBTQ+ pride flag on June 1 and between June 23 and 30.

“Pride Month is a time of celebration and a reminder to continue in our efforts to uplift the rights of the LGBTQ+ community here in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions deserve to be safe, heard and valued. The State of New York stands with and supports the LGBTQ+ community.”

Governor Hochul also announced that the progress pride flag will be flown at State Parks across New York to mark the start of Pride Month. In addition, the flag will be raised at the State Capitol, Plaza and Governor's Mansion on June 1.

The flag will also be flown at State office buildings across New York for the duration of Pride Month.



The following State landmarks will be illuminated in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple tonight:



Governor Hochul has championed policies and made investments to support families and lift up the most marginalized New Yorkers. She signed legislation to make New York a safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth and began the process to enshrine an Equal Rights Amendment in the New York State constitution. The FY 2025 Budget builds on this legacy through advancing equity statewide, including a $1 million expansion to the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-binary Wellness and Equity Fund to support workforce development programming targeting the transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary community.

In June 2023, Governor Hochul advanced several announcements in honor of Pride Month, including a $33.5 million investment to increase support for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, $20 million for LGBTQ+ affirming senior housing projects, $12.5 million for the American LGBTQ+ Museum, and $1 million in youth suicide prevention funding to support TGNCNB New Yorkers. Governor Hochul signed legislation to protect and affirm the LGBTQ+ community by creating a shield law for youth seeking gender affirming care and those that assist them.

Empire State Development's Division of Tourism/I LOVE NY will continue to encourage LGBTQ travelers to discover all the events and destinations awaiting them across New York State. Throughout Pride season, I LOVE NY LGBTQ will be promoting travel at events throughout New York State and New England as part of its largest Pride tour ever. I LOVE NY is also partnering with NYC Pride – the organizer for the annual New York City Pride March and Festival – around its activities at the end of June.

The I LOVE NY LGBTQ website features content including travel guides and blogs – including a new piece spotlighting LGBTQ-owned businesses – and a Pride event calendar currently featuring more than 60 events throughout the state. Additional social media efforts include new videos featuring Fire Island and the new Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. More information on LGBTQ travel and Pride events is available at iloveny/things-to-do/lgbtq/ .