Russians Shell Kharkiv's Kyivskyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, Russia hit the city's Kyivskyi district on Saturday.
That's according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"As per tentative reports, the strike targeted the city's Kyivskyi district," Terekhov wrote in a brief statement.
According to the mayor, destruction and casualty reports are being verified.
As reported earlier, in the early hours of Friday, Russia launched five missiles at Kharkiv. Two of them hit apartment blocks. A private enterprise was also affected.
The latest update says seven people were killed in that strike.
