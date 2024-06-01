               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russians Shell Kharkiv's Kyivskyi District


6/1/2024 8:08:47 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, Russia hit the city's Kyivskyi district on Saturday.

That's according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As per tentative reports, the strike targeted the city's Kyivskyi district," Terekhov wrote in a brief statement.

Read also: War update: 20 combat clashes in past day, fighting raging in three axes

According to the mayor, destruction and casualty reports are being verified.

As reported earlier, in the early hours of Friday, Russia launched five missiles at Kharkiv. Two of them hit apartment blocks. A private enterprise was also affected.

The latest update says seven people were killed in that strike.

UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

