Russia's Latest Missile Attack Targets Ukraine's Energy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia attacked infrastructure facilities in five regions across Ukraine overnight Saturday.

This was report by of Energy German Galushchenko , Ukrinform saw.

"The enemy is again targeting Ukraine's energy industry," the report reads.

Fire at critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region over downed UAV debris

According to the minister, Russia's strikes in the early hours of Saturday were aimed against such facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

The consequences of the massive attack are being verified.

Emergency response teams have scrambled to eliminate them.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, six Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched a barrage of missiles at Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday.