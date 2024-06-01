Russia Launches Missile Barrage At Ukraine Overnight Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Saturday six Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched multiple missiles targeting various regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Air Force Command.

"High-speed targets from the Black Sea toward Mykolaiv region," one of the updates said.

Later, high-speed targets were spotted over Sumy region, heading south-west.

The Air Force has repeatedly reported on missiles changing their flight routes. At 4:29 Kyiv time, some of the missiles reached Zakarpattia region in Ukraine's far west.

The Air Force command urged Ukrainians not to ignore the air raid alert and remain in shelter.

The Command is yet to report on the results of the missile defense effort.