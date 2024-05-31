World Milk Day 2024: Know Date, History, Theme, Significance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Milk Day, observed annually on June 1 since 2001, underscores the global importance of milk and promotes the dairy industry. Established by the FAO, this day raises awareness about milk's nutritional value and its role in a balanced diet. Celebrations vary, with some countries marking the day a week before or after June 1. The 2024 theme emphasizes dairy's vital contribution to quality nutrition worldwide

