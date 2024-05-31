Maths Nerd? Try Solving This Viral Brain Teaser Of 9S

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Do you think you are a mathematics nerd who loves to solve brain teasers, especially ones involving numbers? Here is one puzzle that will leave you scratching your head to see if you can solve this puzzle like a pro:A Reddit user posted a math puzzle, captioned, \"What's the solution to this?\" with an image of a brain teaser with four 9s read: What piece do healthcare fintechs make in the insurance jigsaw puzzle?To solve the puzzle, you will have to arrange four 9s to make it equal to 100 using different mathematical operations some 15 hours ago, the Reddit post has garnered nearly 3.2K upvotes and 315 comments read: Google Circle to Search can now solve maths problems for students: Here's how the feature worksWhat did netizens have to say about the brain teaser?Netizens shared their versions of the solutions to the brain teaser.“If you allow multi-digit numbers, 99+(9/9) works. If they must all be individual 9s and using only +-*/, I don't think it is possible,” a user commented.“Derive the first and third 9 to make them into 0's, then factorial them to make them 1's. Then add the two remaining 9's to each 1 to get two 10's. Then multiply the two 10's and you get 100,” another suggested read: SBI asks man to delete image of entire staff on 'lunch break at 3 pm', netizens say: 'Such a joke'Another user also commented:“Let * be the left associative operation such that 9 * 9 = 100, and 100 * 9 = 9. 9 * 9 * 9 * 9 = 100 * 9 * 9 = 9 * 9 = 100”“I'm assuming you're not allowed to combine digits, for example using 99 + 9/9. There's still many solutions depending on what operations you're willing to consider, although technically at a certain point you could just arbitrarily define operations. Here's one: floor(log(9! * 9! + 9) * 9)” a user commented.“add all the numbers up then just add repeated ⌈Ln(⌈e^n⌉)⌉ shells until you get to 100 (yes this is the dumb answer. But now that I know this one I can't look at any of the many variations of this sort of puzzle and not get slightly annoyed),” another added.

