Qatar Chairs 121St Meeting Of GCC Financial, Economic Cooperation Committee

Doha, Qatar: Qatar chaired the 121st meeting of the GCC and Economic Cooperation Committee, held yesterday, in Doha, with the attendance of Their Excellencies GCC Ministers of Finance. of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari chaired the meeting. During his opening speech, he welcomed Their Excellencies the Ministers and delegations participating in the meeting, indicating that the meeting comes within the framework of enhancing financial and economic cooperation and integration among the GCC countries. During the meeting, Their Excellencies the GCC Ministers of Finance discussed various topics related to the results of the meetings of the GCC Central Bank Governors Committee, the GCC Customs Union Authority, and the Gulf Joint Market Committee and what was reached by the member states in this regard, in addition to several other related topics.