IED Blast In Bannu Kills 4 Security Personnel, Injures 3

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) An IED bomb exploded on a security forces vehicle near the Sra Bangla area of Jani Khel, Bannu, resulting in the deaths of four security personnel and injuring three others.

According to security sources, the blast led to the immediate fatalities of four security personnel, while three others sustained injuries. The dead and have been transported to Bannu Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for medical treatment.



Following the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

Also Read: Tragic Accident Claims 7 Lives on Malam Jabba Road

In a related incident, security forces conducted an operation in the Hasan Khel area of Peshawar, where two terrorists were killed and two others injured. The operation was carried out last night, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations wing of the Pakistan Army. During the operation, explosive materials and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists' possession.