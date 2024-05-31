Brad Stuart MD Seen As National Leader Author Of Facing Death: Spirituality, Science, And Surrender At The End Of Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Brad Stuart, author and named one of the most influential national leaders in hospice and palliative care by the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative (AAHPM)

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brad Stuart, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of The Coalition to Transform Advanced Care (C-TAC), has been recognized as one of the most influential national leaders in hospice and palliative care by the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM). This prestigious acknowledgment by AAHPM's over 5,000 members highlights Dr. Stuart's significant contributions to the field dedicated to alleviating suffering and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with serious illnesses.Dr. Stuart's distinguished career spans five decades, during which he has been a pioneer in healthcare delivery, policy innovation, and the integration of science and spirituality in medical practice. In the 1990s, he was instrumental in developing national guidelines for hospice eligibility for non-cancer diseases, later adopted by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). His groundbreaking work was also featured in the 1996 HBO documentary, "Letting Go: A Hospice Journey."In 2023, Dr. Stuart released his book, "Facing Death: Spirituality, Science, and Surrender at the End of Life." The book addresses the profound mystery of death and the challenges faced when reconciling science and spirituality. It offers an in-depth exploration of healing beyond cure, with personal stories, reflections on meditation, the therapeutic use of psychedelics, and near-death experiences.Praise for "Facing Death":“Dr. Stuart has already made a profound impact on our field by developing new models of care for people living with serious illness. But his spiritual insights may be even more important. His book is a profound invitation to embrace the deepest kinds of healing in both medicine and your personal life." Alex Smith, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco"Anyone who reads this book will be prepared for transformative experiences in life's final moments-or in your life right now. You will not stop turning the pages of this brilliant book, and you will be glad you didn't." Dale G. Larson, PhD, author and McCarthy Professor of Counseling Psychology, Santa Clara UniversityKey Themes in "Facing Death":Discover the core of your beingExpand your comfort zone around the end of lifeRealize ancient wisdom from mystics and visionariesUnderstand brain function in meditation, psychedelics, and near-death experiencesGrasp the forthcoming revolution in our understanding of realityAbout Brad Stuart, M.D.:Dr. Brad Stuart has practiced internal medicine across various settings, including his office, emergency rooms, hospitals, and intensive care units. With twenty-five years as a hospice medical director, he founded a national model of care for people with serious illness at home. Dr. Stuart's lifelong journey in medicine has also been a path to becoming a healer, integrating his medical expertise with spiritual wisdom.For more information, visit his website and connect with Dr. Stuart on Facebook and LinkedIn . "Facing Death: Spirituality, Science, and Surrender at the End of Life" is available on Amazon and wherever fine books are sold.

