Heroin Worth Of Rs 9.71 Cr Seized In Mizoram, 3 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, May 31 (IANS) In three separate operations, the Assam Rifles and the state Police seized 1,387 gm of heroin worth Rs 9.71 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district and arrested three drug peddlers, officials said on Friday.
Assam Rifles sources said that heroin concealed in 112 soap cases was seized from three smugglers at Melbuk, Zote, and Champhai-Aizawl road in Champhai district on Thursday night.
The three smugglers, residents of Kahrawt and New Champhai areas, have confessed that the drugs were smuggled in from neighbouring Myanmar.
The heroin and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.
