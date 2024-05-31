Ukraine Concludes Security Agreement With Norway

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Prime of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store, signed in Stockholm the Agreement on cooperation in the field of security and long-term support.

That's according to Zelensky's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"This year, Norway will provide Ukraine with at least 13.5 billion Norwegian kroner (about EUR 1.2 billion) in military aid. In total, Norway has invested almost EUR 6.4 billion in the long-term Nansen Program to support Ukraine for the years 2023-2027. Norwegian support to Ukraine will remain in place throughout the entire term of the agreement," the message reads.

It is noted that according to the deal, Norway, together with its allies, will help Ukraine develop its capabilities in the field of modern combat aircraft and "already records a clear readiness to transfer F-16 fighters."

In addition, Norway will make a significant contribution to the development of maritime capabilities in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, continue to provide NASAMS systems and equipment for them, as well as train specialists.

It is also reported that Ukraine and Norway will work on deepening defense industrial cooperation.

The press service of the President's Office informs that the non-military parts of the agreement relate to support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, sanctions, compensation for damages, bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as assistance in economic recovery, humanitarian demining, protection of critical infrastructure, and the fight against Russian propaganda. In addition, Norwegian hospitals will continue to provide assistance to affected Ukrainians.

As noted, Norway is firmly convinced that the future of Ukraine and its people lies in the Euro-Atlantic community, so it will work on the country's future membership in NATO.

Norway is the 15th country with which a bilateral security agreement has been concluded to implement the provisions of the G7 Vilnius Declaration. Earlier, Ukraine signed such deals with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, and Iceland.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is now in Stockholm for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit and a series of bilateral meetings.