Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 84.82 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.57 to USD 84.82 pb on Wednesday, compared to USD 86.39 pb the day before, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday.

On a global scale, the price of the future contracts went down by USD 1.74 to USD 81.86 pb, so did the West Texas Intermediate crude, going down USD 1.32 to USD 77.91 pb. (end)

