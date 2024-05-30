Tea Tree Magic: Say hello to blemish-free, radiant skin with The Body Shop’s extensive Tea Tree skincare range

(MENAFN- Value360india) May 2024: In our daily battle against pollution, our skin often pays the price with dust settling on it and clogging our pores. This often results in breakouts, and with summer fully upon us, the scorching heat further adds to our skin woes, making it dull and irritated. But fear not! The Body Shop, a British-born international ethical beauty brand, has the perfect solution - its extensive Tea Tree skincare range. This skincare range is also ideal for young adults aged 16 to 24 who are equally susceptible to acne, breakouts, and blemishes.



Infused with Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya hand-harvested by expert farmers and steam-distilled within 12 hours of harvesting and salicylic acid, the range helps to regulate irregular skin days by mattifying the skin and making it appear clearer.

The Body Shop's Tea Range, features a diverse selection of skincare essentials such as the Skin Clearing Facial Wash, Tea Tree Oil, Rapid Action Gel, and Daily Solution. The Body Shop Tea range offers an extensive array of products tailored to your skincare needs!



Here are some of the products that make up the collection:



Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash



Formulated with 91% natural-origin, potent ingredients, the facial wash contains Community Fair Trade (CFT) Tea Tree Oil and Salicylic acid, which help clear away dirt and excess oil, leaving your skin clear and radiant. Proven to visibly reduce blemishes in 7 days, the facial wash has a gel-to-foam formula, is Vegan Society-certified, and is best suited for acne-prone and blemished skin. The product comes in 250ml, priced at INR 895.



Tea Tree Skin Clearing Mattifying Toner



Helping to purify your skin by ridding it of dirt and grime, the Tea Tree Skin Clearing Mattifying Toner not only helps remove your makeup effectively but also reveals clearer, more mattified skin. Crafted with CFT Tea Tree Oil sourced ethically from Kenya, the toner is 100% vegan and is perfect for everyday use as it doesn’t dry out the skin. The toner costs INR 895 and comes in a 250ml container.



Tea Tree Skin Clearing Night Mask



Wouldn’t it be great if you could go to sleep and simply wake up with clear, rejuvenated skin the next morning? That’s precisely what The Body Shop’s Tea Tree Skin Clearing Night Mask does. Certified by the Vegan Society, the night mask is enriched with CFT Tea Tree oil and has a refreshing, bouncy texture that helps minimise blemishes, leaving your skin looking refreshed and even-toned. The product comes in a 75ml recyclable tub and is priced at INR 2,095.



Tea Tree Daily Solution



To be used after the Tea Tree Facial Wash and the Mattifying Toner, The Body Shop’s Tea Tree Daily Solution is a powerful but gentle, lightweight formula that purifies your skin and evens out your skin tone. Shown to visibly reduce the appearance of blemishes with regular use, the solution is best suited for oily, acne-prone skin. Infused with the goodness of CFT tea tree oil and Salicylic acid, the solution comes in a 50ml bottle made of recycled glass and is priced at INR 2,095.



Tea Tree Skin Clearing Hydrator



A lightweight, non-comedogenic formula, the Tea Tree Skin Clearing Hydrator instantly moisturises your skin while clearing away dirt and grime, leaving your skin purified and clean. Certified by the Vegan Society, the hydrator is infused with the potent tea tree oil from Kenya sourced through The Body Shop’s bespoke CFT program and is suitable for blemished skin. The non-greasy formula comes in a recyclable 40ml tube that is priced at INR 1,295.



Tea Tree Skin Clearing Clay Mask



The perfect product for those much-needed self-care days, the mask has a silky, clay-based formula that leaves your skin feeling purified and free from excess oil, all without drying it out. Proven to visibly reduce blemishes with regular use, the mask is crafted with 97% natural-origin ingredients, including the potent CFT tea tree oil from Kenya, Menthol, and Castor Oil, all of which clear your skin while hydrating and rejuvenating it. Packed in a 75ml recyclable tube, the mask is priced at INR 1,295.



Tea Tree Rapid Action Gel



A pocket-sized miracle worker, the rapid-action gel is a non-sticky gel-based formula that begins working as soon as it touches your skin. Best used overnight, the gel is enriched with 91% natural-origin ingredients, including CFT tea tree oil and 2% salicylic acid. Certified by the Vegan Society, the gel clears your skin, visibly reducing blemishes overnight. The product comes in a 15ml recyclable tube and is priced at INR 895.





