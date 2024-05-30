U.A.E. Facility Management Market to Double by 2030, Driven by Tourism and Construction Growth

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The U.A.E. facility management was USD 19.2 billion in 2023, which will rise to USD 39.5 billion, with a 10.9% CAGR, by 2030.



The growth is because of the developing tourism sector as well as the rising funding in the industry.



The development in the U.A.E.’s tourism sector is likely to play an important part in boosting this market.



In November 2022, the prime minister of Dubai introduced the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which comes under the “Projects of the 50” as one of the biggest projects of the next few years.



The strategy aims to strengthen the position of the U.A.E. as one of the best destinations in the world for tourists.



In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions among facility management companies for their expansion and strengthening of services proposition and geographical reach, while driving their operational and financial performance forward.



The rising acceptance of cloud-based solutions is a key trend in this industry.



The newly introduced SaaS platforms and greater accessibility enable improved security and management of material components and manpower, which leads to cost reductions for both the customers and players.



Key Insights



• Cleaning accounted for the largest share of the industry in 2023, of approximately 30%, and it is also growing at the fastest CAGR. This is because of the rising consciousness of cleaning services post-COVID-19.



• As people are conscious of hygiene, which comprises cleaning homes and washing hands regularly, there has been a substantial increase in the need for cleaning services.



• Inhouse led the industry in 2023, with more than 65% share. The dominance is because the industry players depend on in-house services for managing assets as well as various other services like security and catering.



• Outsource is advancing at a rapid compound annual growth rate, of 11.0%. This can be mainly because of the surging requirement, mainly in the public sector of this nation.



• Soft services accounted for the largest share of the industry in 2023, of approximately 70%, and it is also growing at the fastest compound annual growth rate.



• The private category was the largest contributor to the industry in 2023, with approximately 75% share.



• The private sector, in the past few years, has recognized the advantages of outsourcing facility management services to enhance and change the delivery aspects and support their functions.



• The business and corporate led the end user segment in 2023, with approximately 45% share, and it is also growing at the fastest rate.



• As per the Smart Dubai 2021, Dubai has formalized its aim to be a smart city that accepts cutting-edge technologies.



• The U.A.E. facility management industry is fragmented in nature and very competitive. This is because of the existence of global and domestic players.



• These players are continuously working to increase their services and products to meet the increasing needs of consumers.



• Global players are operating with the help of local players via collaborations which aids in the expansion of the overall market.



