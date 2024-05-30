Azerbaijani FM Foresees Clean Energy Cooperation With Pakistan Ahead Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



At a press alongside Pakistan's Deputy Prime Ministerand Foreign Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, AzerbaijaniForeign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the prospects forenhanced cooperation in "clean" energy between Azerbaijan andPakistan ahead of COP29, Azernews reports.

Bayramov expressed optimism about the forthcoming 8th meeting ofthe Azerbaijan-Pakistan joint intergovernmental commission,scheduled for later this year in Islamabad. He emphasized that thismeeting would provide a significant boost to economic cooperation,inviting Pakistani business representatives to explore theopportunities presented by international transit corridors passingthrough Azerbaijan and the Baku International Sea Trade Port. Healso mentioned the advantageous conditions and privileges offeredby the Alat Free Economic Zone for Pakistani partners.

Moreover, Bayramov underscored the importance of the direct airconnection between the two countries in fostering tourism andpeople-to-people exchanges. Currently, there are six weekly flightsfrom Baku to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. He noted that lastyear, Azerbaijan welcomed 55,000 Pakistani tourists, with anexpected number of 20,000 in the first four months of 2024.

Looking ahead to COP29, slated to be held in Azerbaijan in 2024,Bayramov emphasized that this event would offer additionalopportunities for collaboration in "clean" energy and thetransition to a "green" economy.