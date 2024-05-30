               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Foresees Clean Energy Cooperation With Pakistan Ahead Of COP29


5/30/2024 8:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani FM Foresees Clean <a target="_blank" href="https://menafn.com/MenaGoogleSearch.aspx?cx=partner-pub-1786942026589567%3Asao396-3ere&cof=FORID%3A10&ie=ISO-8859-1&q=energy&sa=Search#1141" class ="search_links_in_body">energy</a> Cooperation With Pakistan Ahead Of COP29 Image
 Nazrin Abdul Read more

At a press conference alongside Pakistan's Deputy Prime Ministerand Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, AzerbaijaniForeign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the prospects forenhanced cooperation in "clean" energy between Azerbaijan andPakistan ahead of COP29, Azernews reports.

Bayramov expressed optimism about the forthcoming 8th meeting ofthe Azerbaijan-Pakistan joint intergovernmental commission,scheduled for later this year in Islamabad. He emphasized that thismeeting would provide a significant boost to economic cooperation,inviting Pakistani business representatives to explore theopportunities presented by international transit corridors passingthrough Azerbaijan and the Baku International Sea Trade Port. Healso mentioned the advantageous conditions and privileges offeredby the Alat Free Economic Zone for Pakistani partners.

Moreover, Bayramov underscored the importance of the direct airconnection between the two countries in fostering tourism andpeople-to-people exchanges. Currently, there are six weekly flightsfrom Baku to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. He noted that lastyear, Azerbaijan welcomed 55,000 Pakistani tourists, with anexpected number of 20,000 in the first four months of 2024.

Looking ahead to COP29, slated to be held in Azerbaijan in 2024,Bayramov emphasized that this event would offer additionalopportunities for collaboration in "clean" energy and thetransition to a "green" economy.

MENAFN30052024000195011045ID1108275918


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search