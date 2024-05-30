Pine Labs Partners Google India To Enable Gift Cards Integration With 'Wallet' App

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Fintech company Pine Labs on Thursday announced it partnered with India to enable Gift Cards integration with the tech giant's 'Wallet' app.

According to the company, the Gift Cards usage experience enabled by this partnership will provide ease and convenience to existing and new users and will eliminate the complexity around usage.

Google Wallet users will be able to easily store and manage their gift card journey from within the app and will be seamlessly reminded to use it when making a purchase.

"Considering the huge Android user base in the country, we anticipate a sharp jump in the usage of Gift Cards as more retailers and brands will now look to leverage it in their omnichannel strategy to expand their customer base, improve customer experience, retention, and loyalty," Navin Chandani, President - Issuing Business, Pine Labs, said in a statement.

According to a report by Research and Markets, the Gift Cards market in India is expected to grow from $7.6 billion in 2023 to $15.7 billion by 2028.

"The arrival of Google Wallet in India marks an important milestone in Android's India journey, bringing innovative and convenient experiences to simplify people's daily lives," said Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google.