India International Knit Fair 2024 To Spotlight Innovation & Sustainability In Tiruppur

(MENAFN- KNN India) Coimbatore, May 30 (KNN) The 51st edition of the India International Knit Fair, an annual showcase for knitwear organised by the India Knitfair Association, is slated to take place from September 4th to 6th in the textile hub of Tiruppur.

According to A. Sakthivel, Chairman of the association, this year's fair will spotlight Spring/Summer 2025 collections under the theme "Preserving our Planet by Innovation and Circularity."

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Association revealed collaborations with several prominent bodies, including the Association of Buying Agents for Textiles, the Sourcing Consultants Association, the Brands and Sourcing Leaders Association, and the NIFT-A (Association of NIFT Alumni).

Organisers anticipate over 300 buyers, sourcing agents, and liaison consultants to attend the event.

Held in coordination with the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), the exhibition aims to serve as a comprehensive platform, bringing together apparel, garment, and textile manufacturers alongside buyers and sourcing consultants under one roof.

The Tiruppur Exporters' Association, Handloom Export Promotion Council, the Apparel and Handloom Exporters Association, and the Karur Textile Manufacturer Exporters' Association have extended their support to the fair.

