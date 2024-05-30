Israel Takes Control Of Philadelphia Corridor Along Gaza-Egypt Border

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Israeli announced on Wednesday that the army had effectively taken control of the Philadelphia Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border. As of now, there has been no response from the Egyptian side.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), reported a complex operation carried out on Tuesday. They lured an Israeli force into an ambush east of Rafah, resulting in the deaths of four Israeli and injuries to others.

The brigades further revealed that they successfully sniped two soldiers immediately after help arrived. During an attempt to capture a soldier, the occupation forces killed him, and a helicopter was deployed to transport the dead and wounded. Additionally, the Al-Qassam Brigades targeted Israeli soldiers barricaded inside a house in the Al-Shoka area, east of Rafah, using a TBG shell.

In another incident, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that they hit a group of occupation soldiers barricaded in a building north of the Central Governorate with a“107” missile, achieving a direct hit.

Furthermore, the Al-Quds Brigades targeted an Israeli military bulldozer with a“107” missile south of the Yabna camp in the city of Rafah, amid ongoing battles in the region and heavy losses incurred by the occupation.

The Israeli army confirmed that three soldiers were killed and 26 others injured during the past 24 hours in the Gaza battles.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, emphasizing the need to halt the tragedy that is affecting the conscience and humanity of all involved.

Borrell specifically condemned the Israeli strikes on the displaced persons' camp in Rafah, describing them as“horrific.” He stressed that these attacks must cease immediately.

UNICEF also expressed concern, confirming that there is insufficient aid and safety for children in the Gaza Strip. The ongoing war and road closures prevent much-needed assistance from reaching children in the area.

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated that there were no recent developments from Sunday to Tuesday that would prompt the US to withdraw military aid from Israel. This statement came two days after the Israeli massacre in the Palestinian city of Rafah. Kirby emphasized that the US remains attentive to the victims in Rafah and expects a comprehensive investigation to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Wednesday, that during the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation has committed six massacres against families, of which 75 deaths and 284 wounded have reached hospitals, bringing the toll of the Israeli war since 7 October to 36,171 deaths and 81,420 injuries, according to its daily report.



