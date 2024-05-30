American Management University Announces Upcoming Graduation Event In Bangkok, Thailand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LA PALMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Management University is excited to announce its upcoming graduation event, which will take place on August 3, 2024, at True Digital Park in Bangkok, Thailand. Graduates will receive their hard-earned doctoral and master's awards in front of family, friends, and distinguished guests.As American Management University celebrates its sixth year, special announcements will be made regarding the progress of accreditation, new partner programs, and the renewal of sponsorship by the International Alliance of Business Professionals. This milestone event reflects the university's commitment to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions for higher education.American Management University was founded by entrepreneur Roy Virgen Jr. with the vision of making higher education more accessible and affordable. The university offers a variety of doctoral and master's programs in Business, Management, and Professional Studies.For more information about the graduation event, please contact:Email: ...ationFor information on enrollment or earning an award via publication or validation, please contact:Email: ...ationVisit our website: eduAbout American Management UniversityAmerican Management University, founded by Roy Virgen Jr., is dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable higher education. The university, located in California, offers comprehensive programs in Business, Management, and Professional Studies, aiming to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed for professional success. American Management University has several partners that allow for transfer of credits and dual degree programs to US accredited partners. Currently American Management University is seeking accreditation with both UK and US based accreditors.Keywords: American Management University, graduation event, Bangkok, Thailand, doctoral awards, master's awards, accreditation, partner programs, higher education

