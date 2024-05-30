Inauguration Of The Indo Namibia Film And Cultural Forum During 8Th GFDWN

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Indo Namibia film and Cultural Forum was officially launched during the 8th Global fashion and Design Week Noida 2024. The event, held in Noida, was graced by the presence of His Excellency Gabriel P. Sinimbo, High Commissioner of Namibia, alongside Her Excellency Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of Slovenia, and His Excellency Javier Paulinich, Ambassador of Peru, as well as a diverse international audience.



This new forum aims to foster deeper cultural and artistic ties between India and Namibia, enhancing mutual understanding through a rich exchange of cultural and artistic expressions. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a renowned international media personality and President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), emphasized the significance of this cultural bridge in strengthening bilateral relationships.



"We are delighted to launch the first ever Indo Namibia Cultural Forum. This initiative is not just a platform for cultural exchange but also a beacon of international cooperation," said H.E. Gabriel P. Sinimbo, High Commissioner of Namibia. "We believe this forum will significantly boost the awareness of Namibia among Indian citizens and vice versa, leading to enriched cultural interactions."



The forum is expected to host a series of events and activities that will highlight the diverse cultural landscapes of both countries, promoting tourism and business opportunities as well.



