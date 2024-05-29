Litha Nascimento Of Pur Fae Swim Splash Makes Waves For Miami Swim Week 2024 At Clevelander South Beach Hotel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Litha Nascimento @ WAVE

PUR FAE SWIM WEEK SHOW

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anticipation is building as the Annual Miami Swim Week show returns to the Historic Clevelander South Beach Hotel, promising an unforgettable experience of fashion and fantasy. This year's Pur Fae Swim "Splash" edition, produced by the visionary Talitha Nascimento of Life with Litha, continues to elevate the Miami Swim Week tradition, celebrating creativity, beauty, and the magical world of fashion.

The Historic Clevelander South Beach Hotel, an Art Deco landmark located footsteps away from the sea on Ocean Drive, provides the perfect backdrop with its stunning ocean views. This iconic venue enhances the allure and charm of the show, making it an event not to be missed.

Talitha, also known as Life with Litha, began her journey by collaborating with designers to showcase Art & Fashion Shows, and Interactive Experiences. In 2021, while serving as the marketing and events director for the Washington Avenue Business Improvement District (BID), she produced the inaugural Miami Swim Week Show, transforming the Historic Española Way into a stunning 100-foot runway. This prime location and strong community alliance established the event as an official industry show, making her Noire-produced fashion show an annual highlight during Miami Swim Week.

Life with Litha has since produced international Art & Fashion Shows, gaining acclaim and recognition. This year, the Pur Fae Collective-a collaborative of WAVE Fashion Show and PURFAESWIM-will take center stage. Pur Fae, standing for Pure Faeries, draws inspiration from mystical creatures like mermaids, sirens, angels, and fairy godparents. The Pur Fae Collective celebrates the magic within us all, showcasing the whimsical and creative world of fashion.

"Our mission with the Pur Fae Collective is to create fashion fairytales, immersed in beauty, high energy, and love," says Talitha Nascimento. "This year's Pur Fae Swim "Splash" is the 4th Annual Noire Produced Official Industry Show, offering unique experiences where fantasy meets real life, creating a true fashion fairytale in paradise."

The event promises to deliver a captivating experience, with celebrity designers, celebrity models and fashion influencers from around the world representing their hottest swimwear collections in an enchanting setting. The Pur Fae Swim "Splash" edition takes place on Saturday, June 1st, with doors opening at 1:30 PM.

Join us for an extraordinary journey where fashion meets fantasy at Miami Swim Week 2024. For more information and tickets, visit and follow us on Instagram at instagram/purfaeswim .

About Life with Litha:

Life with Litha, founded by Talitha Nascimento, is a premier event production company specializing in Art & Fashion Shows, Celebrity Events and Trade Shows. With a passion for creating unique and immersive experiences, Life with Litha connects people to resources, fostering creativity and innovation in the fashion industry.

Litha Nascimento

Life with Litha

+1 786-584-7795

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram