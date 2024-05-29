Flottweg Dewatering Technology Featured At WEF Residuals & Biosolids Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flottweg will showcase its more than 50 years of experience in dewatering and thickening of sewage sludge in biosolids dewatering June 18-21, 2024 in Oklahoma City, OK at the WEF Residuals & Biosolids Conference in Booth #818.

Clean water is becoming an increasingly valuable raw material, which is why the importance of municipal wastewater treatment continues to grow. In order to keep soil and water clean, sludges resulting from drinking water and wastewater treatment must be separated as efficiently as possible. For the dewatering and thickening of sewage sludge, industrial centrifuges are now considered the state of the art. They are cost-effective, energy-saving and efficient.

“The treatment of wastewater produces biosolids,” explains Flottweg environmental manager John Yatcilla.“Decanter centrifuges are used to reduce the cost of hauling and disposal of the sludge produced. They increase the dry solids content and can also reduce the amount of polymer required.”

Numerous centrifuges are used worldwide in a wide variety of wastewater treatment applications in sewage treatment plants.

The most important goal in dewatering is to maximize the reduction of the volume of sewage sludge . The reason for this is that every tenth of a percent increase in dry solids in the sludge reduces the costs of sludge disposal. The dewatering decanters of the C-series and X-series reduce operating costs and energy consumption and achieve a higher dry solids content.

Flottweg decanters for sludge thickening concentrate the dry solids content of the sewage sludge to a few percent. These decanter centrifuges can also be used for optimum sludge thickening using polymer-based starch flocculants. Starch polymer is largely degradable and very good values can be achieved with our decanters.

The treatment of drinking water produces waterworks sludge. Decanter centrifuges are used to reduce the cost of transport and landfill of the sludge produced. They increase the dry solids content and at the same time reduce the amount of polymer required.

