Assassin’s Creed Shadows tells story of African samurai.

(MENAFN) In the forthcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, slated for November 2024, the popular video game franchise ventures into Feudal Japan, promising players a narrative steeped in stealth, cinematic assassinations, and the intricate web of conflict between shadow societies. This installment introduces two protagonists: Naoe, a Japanese female ninja, and Yasuke, an African samurai. While the concept of the game has sparked anticipation among fans, it has also ignited a debate over the historical accuracy and cultural representation of its characters.



The inclusion of Yasuke as a playable character has garnered attention, with some viewing it as a progressive move towards diversity and inclusivity, while others criticize it as a departure from historical authenticity. The controversy mirrors previous instances in the Assassin’s Creed series, where multiple protagonists were featured, such as in Syndicate, set in Victorian London, and Origins, set in Ancient Egypt.



Critics argue that while Yasuke was indeed a historical figure who lived in Japan during the 16th century, his portrayal as an African samurai is contentious. Historical accounts regarding Yasuke's role in Oda Nabunaga's court remain ambiguous, with scholars debating whether he was a mercenary samurai or merely a slave. This uncertainty has led to skepticism regarding the portrayal of Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, raising questions about the extent to which creative license should be exercised in depicting historical figures.



Furthermore, the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Shadows coincided with the release of Ghost of Tsushima, another game set in feudal Japan, which received acclaim for its portrayal of Japanese culture and history. The juxtaposition of these two games has further fueled discussions about cultural authenticity and representation in video games, prompting players to critically examine the responsibility of game developers in portraying diverse narratives while respecting historical contexts.



As anticipation mounts for the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the controversy surrounding its portrayal of a black samurai underscores broader debates within the gaming community about representation, cultural sensitivity, and the balance between creative freedom and historical accuracy in video game storytelling.

