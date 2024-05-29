Iran's greenhouse sector sees significant growth in 2 years

(MENAFN) Iran's Minister of Agriculture, Mohammad Ali Nikbakht, recently revealed substantial growth in the country's greenhouse sector, indicating a notable increase in greenhouse product volume from 3.1 million tons at the onset of the current administration in August 2021 to 4.319 million tons by the end of its second year in office. Nikbakht emphasized that this growth was accompanied by a considerable expansion in greenhouse land area, which surged from 20,699 hectares to 23,238 hectares during the same period, reflecting the sector's promising trajectory.



Highlighting the vast potential of various regions across Iran for greenhouse cultivation, Nikbakht underscored the multifaceted benefits of this agricultural practice, including water resource conservation, enhanced production output, job creation, and the facilitation of agricultural exports to international markets. He emphasized the crucial role of greenhouse cultivation in advancing the country's agricultural sector and fostering rural development.



In alignment with the national theme for the current year, "Production Jump with the People's Participation," Nikbakht outlined the Ministry of Agriculture's comprehensive program aimed at realizing the objectives of this motto. Central to this program is the support for greenhouse construction and the improvement of agricultural product cultivation, which is envisioned to drive production growth, stimulate employment opportunities, particularly in deprived areas, and bolster food security while increasing agricultural exports.



Last July, Mehdi Lotfi-Zadeh, Director of the Agriculture Ministry's Greenhouse Development Program, disclosed plans to expand greenhouse cultivation across Iran, with 23,000 hectares already under greenhouse cultivation nationwide. Lotfi-Zadeh further elaborated on a strategic five-year program, based on the Seventh National Development Plan, aimed at establishing an additional 150,000 hectares of new greenhouses, underscoring the government's commitment to advancing this sector.



Echoing these sentiments, a deputy agriculture minister emphasized that greenhouse cultivation development remains a cornerstone policy of the Agriculture Ministry, reflecting the government's concerted efforts to leverage the potential of this sector for sustainable agricultural growth and rural prosperity.

