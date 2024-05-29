Minaret Of Jam: Ministry Delegation Arrives In Ghor For Assessment

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Cultural officials in Ghor province say that an expedition team from the Ministry

of Information and Culture arrived in Ferozkoh City, the capital of the province, on Tuesday, May 28, to assess the status of the ancient Minaret of Jam.

They aim to prepare future plans for consolidating this important historical monument and to clean up the sediment residues left by recent floods around the ancient Minaret of Jam.

Engineer Mohammad Hasib Nasimi, head of the Preservation and Restoration of Historical Monuments at the Ministry of Information and Culture and head of the delegation, met with the head of Information and Culture of Ghor to discuss the purpose of his trip and request more information about the current status of the ancient Minaret of Jam.

Mawlawi Abdulhai Zaeem, head of Information and Culture in Ghor province, says that this delegation is expected to visit the site of the Minaret of Jam as soon as possible in coordination with the local administration and the provincial Information and Culture Department to assess the situation.

It is worth mentioning that the recent devastating floods in Ghor province, in addition to causing casualties and significant financial losses to the people, have also damaged historical artifacts, particularly the ancient Minaret of Jam, which is one of Afghanistan's most valuable historical monuments.

The Minaret of Jam, located in the Ghor province of western Afghanistan, is a remarkable example of Islamic architecture. It was built in the late 12th century during the Ghurid dynasty, which ruled over a vast territory in Central Asia and northern India. The minaret stands approximately 62 meters (203 feet) tall and is notable for its intricate brickwork and turquoise tiles.

Constructed around 1190 by Sultan Ghiyas-ud-din, the Minaret of Jam is considered one of the most important examples of medieval Islamic architecture in the region. The minaret's location in the remote and rugged terrain of Ghor province has contributed to its preservation over the centuries, although it has faced threats from natural disasters and neglect.

Despite its historical significance, the Minaret of Jam has faced challenges, including threats from flooding, erosion, and looting. In recent years, efforts have been made to preserve and protect the minaret, including its inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2002.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram