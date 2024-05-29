US Pressures On Georgia Over Law On Foreign Agents

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The American authorities believe that the adoption of the law"On transparency of foreign influence" in Georgia will hinder thecountry's integration into Europe.

Azernews reports that the head of the pressservice of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said this at apress conference.

According to him, the United States condemns this step to Miller, the adoption of the document moved Georgiaaway from the path of European integration. He emphasized that theruling "Georgian Dream" party ignores the "Euro-Atlanticaspirations of the Georgian people".

The head of the press service of the State Department noted thatall these actions endanger the relations between the United Statesand Georgia.

He reminded that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken intends toapply visa restrictions against "those who undermine democraticprocedures and institutions in Georgia".