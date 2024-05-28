Amnesty For Confessions In Anti-National Activities: BJP Leader

The BJP leader's statement comes day after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that no family member of terrorists or stone-pelters will be eligible for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kaul also claimed that with the saffron party poised to emerge as the single largest party in India, Narendra Modi will once more serve as the nation's prime minister.

He said the way the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and other senior party functionaries run election campaigns, it's certain that BJP will form the government on June 4.

Reacting to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertions that no family member of terrorists or stone-pelters will be eligible for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, Kaul said the order could be revoked under general amnesty in the future.

He said those with a terrorist mindset would go to any extent and harm anyone for financial gain and that, at this point, offering employment to them would be comparable to committing a sin.

“We support the honorable Union Home Minister's statement; his stern stance on terrorists and stone-pelters is obvious. Those who have had FIRs registered against them for engaging in acts of terrorism and stone-throwing are testament to their involvement in anti national activities,” Kaul told reporters at BJP head office here.

He was however quick to add that the government could review the ban and grant amnesty to those who confess to their involvement in terrorist and stone-pelting related activities.

Regarding BJP's chances of victory in Lok-Sabha elections, Kaul said the party will again surpass the 400 mark and become the single largest party to form the next government in the country.

“Is there any doubt that BJP will again emerge as a winner, the party will form the next government with absolute majority and Narendra Modi will again lead the nation as Prime Minister,” he added.

Replying to a query that a major reshuffle within the J&K unit is on cards, the BJP leader said nothing of the sort will happen but the elections on party lines to elect national, state and constituency presidents will be held as soon as the Lok-Sabha elections are over.

“The party polls could not be conducted in view of the Parliamentary elections last year. The party president JP Nadda was granted an extension, and with the Lok-Sabha elections about to conclude, fresh party elections will transpire,” Kaul added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now