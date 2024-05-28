Uzbekistan And Turkiye Discuss Investment Projects In The Field Of Medicine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Health of UzbekistanFarkhodjon Tashpulatov visited Turkiye, Azernews reports.

According to the information, during the visit, the delegationmembers held several meetings with the leadership of leadingcompanies and organizations in Turkiye to study their experienceand achievements.

It is reported that investment projects, public-privatepartnerships and grant programs aimed at creating new medicalinstitutions in Uzbekistan, improving the material and technicalbase, developing emergency medical care and the pharmaceuticalindustry were discussed at the meetings.

Special attention was paid to the current state of the projectto create a multidisciplinary modern clinic on the territory of theTashkent Medical Academy in cooperation with the Turkish companyRonesans International.

An agreement was reached on the establishment of amultidisciplinary medical center with 800 beds in the city ofNurafshon, Tashkent region, based on a public-private partnershipwith Ronesans International and Sojitz.

The delegation also got acquainted with the activities of theSancak Ecza Deposu branch in Ankara, which is engaged in thestorage and sale of pharmaceutical products.

An important agreement was signed with Oncosem OnkolojikSistemler Sanayi ve Ticaret on the provision of oncological andhemodialysis services in the Samarkand and Bukhara regions, as wellas on the creation of a medical center worth $30 million.

The delegation held a meeting with the leadership of the TIKAorganization, at which an agreement was reached on the provision ofa grant in the amount of $ 6 million for the purchase of 100 modernvehicles for the ambulance service of Uzbekistan.

An agreement was also signed with Tek Grup to start theproduction of medicines in Uzbekistan at local factories with thesupport of In Bulk by investing $5 million.