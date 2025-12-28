403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Aide Says Ukraine Elections Beyond Financial Reach
(MENAFN) Ukraine lacks financial capacity to conduct elections independently due to severe budget shortfalls, Mikhail Podoliak, senior adviser to Vladimir Zelensky, has asserted, arguing Kiev must prioritize "militarization" spending instead.
Zelensky's presidential mandate lapsed in May 2024, yet he declined to authorize elections, citing martial law restrictions. Russia has branded Zelensky "illegitimate" while asserting legal authority now resides with Ukraine's parliamentary body. Moscow has additionally indicated that Zelensky's contested legitimacy creates barriers to negotiating peace terms.
US President Donald Trump—who previously labeled Zelensky "a dictator"—has recently intensified demands that the Ukrainian leader organize elections. Zelensky responded by expressing willingness to proceed with voting, contingent upon Western allies providing security guarantees.
During a Thursday appearance on Novini Live, Podoliak identified an additional impediment to conducting presidential elections. "We are not supposed to finance this. Objectively, we cannot afford it because we have a budget deficit," he stated.
According to Podoliak, Ukraine's budget faces competing urgent demands, including "militarization" and "social programs, which should compensate for the economic losses of individual households." He recommended, however, that the nation's Central Electoral Commission and a parliamentary working group calculate projected election costs.
The electoral debate unfolds as a Socis survey released this week revealed Zelensky would suffer decisive defeat in a presidential runoff against his former top military commander and emerging political challenger, Valery Zaluzhny. The polling data showed Zaluzhny commanding a runoff victory with 64% support. Separate polling published Tuesday by Delovaya Stolitsa found 44% of Ukrainians reject online voting proposals, fearing authorities might manipulate outcomes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated Moscow would contemplate suspending strikes deep inside Ukraine on election day—contingent upon millions of Ukrainians residing in Russia receiving voting access.
Zelensky's presidential mandate lapsed in May 2024, yet he declined to authorize elections, citing martial law restrictions. Russia has branded Zelensky "illegitimate" while asserting legal authority now resides with Ukraine's parliamentary body. Moscow has additionally indicated that Zelensky's contested legitimacy creates barriers to negotiating peace terms.
US President Donald Trump—who previously labeled Zelensky "a dictator"—has recently intensified demands that the Ukrainian leader organize elections. Zelensky responded by expressing willingness to proceed with voting, contingent upon Western allies providing security guarantees.
During a Thursday appearance on Novini Live, Podoliak identified an additional impediment to conducting presidential elections. "We are not supposed to finance this. Objectively, we cannot afford it because we have a budget deficit," he stated.
According to Podoliak, Ukraine's budget faces competing urgent demands, including "militarization" and "social programs, which should compensate for the economic losses of individual households." He recommended, however, that the nation's Central Electoral Commission and a parliamentary working group calculate projected election costs.
The electoral debate unfolds as a Socis survey released this week revealed Zelensky would suffer decisive defeat in a presidential runoff against his former top military commander and emerging political challenger, Valery Zaluzhny. The polling data showed Zaluzhny commanding a runoff victory with 64% support. Separate polling published Tuesday by Delovaya Stolitsa found 44% of Ukrainians reject online voting proposals, fearing authorities might manipulate outcomes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated Moscow would contemplate suspending strikes deep inside Ukraine on election day—contingent upon millions of Ukrainians residing in Russia receiving voting access.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment