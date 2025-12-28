Bitcoin's Urgent Mission: Securing A Green 2025 Yearly Candle

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Approaches Year-End with Consolidation and Speculation on 2026 Price Targets

Bitcoin has experienced a relatively tranquil weekend trading session, with the flagship cryptocurrency maintaining its position near key support levels ahead of the yearly close. Analysts and traders are closely watchful of technical cues and macroeconomic factors that could influence its trajectory into early 2026.



Bitcoin exhibits a three-day bullish divergence, indicating potential upside momentum.

Market sentiment is cautious, with some analysts suggesting a possible rebound towards $100,000.

The year-to-date performance remains subdued, with BTC down approximately 6%, possibly marking a rare bearish post-halving year. Seasonal trading patterns and macroeconomic factors are expected to play significant roles in January's price movements.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin, BTC

Sentiment: Neutral to cautiously Bullish

Price impact: Neutral, as the market consolidates before potential directional move

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold, awaiting confirmation of breakout signals or macroeconomic shifts

Market context: Broader macroeconomic uncertainty and seasonal capital shifts influence Bitcoin's near-term prospects

Technical and Fundamental Outlook

Over the weekend, Bitcoin's price hovered around $88,000, reflecting a period of low volatility after a series of“fakeout” moves driven by liquidity hunts amid a record $24 billion options expiry. Traders have noted that such expiries often act as resistance points, temporarily suppressing price action. Meanwhile, technical analysis points to a bullish divergence on the three-day relative strength index (RSI), which some traders interpret as a potential sign of trend reversal. Trader Jelle highlighted this pattern, referencing historical instances where similar divergences preceded significant lows and subsequent rallies.

Institutional activity is also a key focal point. Trader BitBull emphasized that early January typically sees institutional reallocation into underperforming assets, sparking potential breakout scenarios toward a $100,000 target. He projected that sideways movement could persist for several more days before a decisive move occurs, supported by seasonal tendencies.

Meanwhile, analyst Aksel Kibar noted the low volatility environment, explaining that high volatility often follows sustained upside during quarters of stronger gains. This cyclical pattern suggests the current calm may precede a breakout, provided that macroeconomic conditions align.

End-of-Year and Cycle Analysis

As 2025 nears its conclusion, focus shifts toward the year's candle close. Bitcoin's year-to-date loss of approximately 6% marks its first red post-halving year in over a decade, fueling debate among analysts about the validity of traditional four-year cycle theories. Some suggest that the established cycle may be evolving, with the possibility of a significant retest of the annual open level around $93,500. Keith Alan of Material Indicators highlighted that the candle's closing direction-red or green-will be critical in shaping the next phase of the market.

In summary, Bitcoin faces a pivotal moment heading into 2026, with technical signals hinting at a potential rebound amid macroeconomic uncertainties. The coming days are expected to reveal whether the King of Crypto can sustain its support levels and initiate a new rally towards six figures.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.