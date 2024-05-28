Science-Backed Haircare Brand DS Labs Receives Majority Investment From Global Pharmaceutical Company, Megalabs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Megalabs, a leading pharmaceutical company, has acquired a majority stake in DS Laboratories (“DS Labs”), a key player in the dermatology market specializing in science-backed haircare and skincare solutions across 50+ countries. This strategic move strengthens Megalabs' position in both the global dermatology market and the USA.



For Megalabs, dermatology is a key focus area with a long and successful track record driven by its Medihealth line, including a wide portfolio of products, and more recently entering the minimally invasive aesthetics and fillers market with the acquisition of Croma-Pharma in Brazil and the distribution of its products in the Latam region.



DS Labs' leading portfolio of products will significantly strengthen Megalabs' position in dermatology, making its offering more competitive and comprehensive. This solidifies Megalabs as one of the market leaders in Mexico and Latam. The partnership will allow DS Labs to continue growing its existing business and consider eventual expansion into beauty retailers in the USA.

Gianclaudio Broggi, Megalabs Global CEO, is looking forward to the partnership:“DS Labs is known for its science backed haircare and skincare products. The acquisition allows Megalabs to leverage DS Labs' extensive market reach and advanced product portfolio, strengthening its ability to deliver high-quality dermatological solutions worldwide”.



DS Labs will benefit from Megalabs' distribution network and operational expertise, accelerating the development and delivery of new treatments globally. "Our mission has always been to improve patient outcomes through dermatological science," said CEO Fernando Tamez of DS Labs. "Joining Megalabs allows us to expand our reach and impact."



Megalabs and DS Labs are united in their pursuit of innovation and growth. The collaboration will involve a strong emphasis on constructive teamwork and professionalism to ensure DS Labs' portfolio of effective dermatological treatment options is accessible to patients worldwide.



DS Labs was advised by M&A advisor Raymond James, legal advisors Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP and Recalde Law Firm, P.A. and accounting & tax due diligence advisor Alvarez & Marsal. Megalabs was advised by Megalabs M&A team and Greenberg Traurig.



About Megalabs

Megalabs is a pharmaceutical company committed to providing healthcare professionals and consumers with affordable therapeutic solutions for a healthier and more fulfilling life. Megalabs has a presence in 20 countries with more than 8,000 collaborators. The company's continuous growth is supported by 18 production plants, a highly diversified portfolio with more than 1,800 products and seven R&D centers. Megalabs is a forward-looking company with an established reputation as one of the leading pharmaceutical players in the Americas. For more information visit





About DS Labs

DS Laboratories is a pioneering dermatology company known for its advanced haircare products, operating in over 50+ countries. It markets through online channels, specialty retailers, distributors, and pharmacies. Its research has led to a highly innovative portfolio of hair growth and hair loss products. For more information visit

