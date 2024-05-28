Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Expands As Businesses Seek To Optimize Asset Lifecycle And Maintenance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Scope and OverviewThe SNS Insider report indicates that the Enterprise Asset Management Software Market size was valued at USD 4.5 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 9.57 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period 2024-2031.The modern business landscape thrives on data-driven insights. Organizations are actively implementing data science capabilities to gain a deeper understanding of their operations and client needs. In this context, intelligent asset management, powered by EAM software, provides real-time data for predictive maintenance, monitoring, and management across industries. Data-driven asset management empowers informed decision-making, allowing businesses to avoid unplanned downtime due to critical equipment failures and identify opportunities for cost savings and process optimization over 50% of asset managers acknowledge the significant role data analytics and predictive modeling play in optimizing asset management decisions. This highlights a growing awareness of the value proposition of data-driven asset management, even among organizations that currently lack access to such data.Get a Report Sample of Enterprise Asset Management Software Market @Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:. ABB. Assets Works. CGI Group. IFS. IBM Corporation. Infor. Oracle Corporation. SAP SE. SSG Insights. UpKeep Technologies. OthersSegmentation AnalysisThe Enterprise Asset Management Software Market is segmented by application and vertical. Based on application, predictive maintenance holds the dominant position. Predictive maintenance leverages data analytics, sensor technology, and machine learning algorithms to analyze real-time and historical data from assets. By monitoring equipment conditions, performance patterns, and potential failure indicators, predictive maintenance aims to optimize asset performance. This proactive approach minimizes unplanned downtime, reduces maintenance costs, and extends the lifespan of critical assets. EAM systems with predictive maintenance capabilities empower organizations to transition from reactive and scheduled maintenance to a more efficient and strategic model, ultimately enhancing overall operational efficiency.Within the vertical segment, the transportation sector stands out as a major adopter of EAM solutions. These solutions offer real-time visibility into the condition and location of assets, enabling companies to implement proactive maintenance strategies, minimize downtime, and extend the lifespan of their fleets. EAM systems also contribute to efficient inventory management and route optimization, improving overall operational efficiency, reducing fuel consumption, and enhancing asset utilization in transportation and logistics operations. Integrating EAM with other systems, such as Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), ensures a seamless flow of information, enabling data-driven decision-making and rapid adaptation to changing logistics requirements.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:On The Basis of Component. Solution. ServicesOn The Basis of Deployment Model. On-Premise. CloudOn The Basis of Enterprise Size. Large Enterprises. Small and Medium-Sized EnterprisesOn The Basis of Application. Asset Lifecycle Management. Predictive Maintenance. Facility Management. Inventory Management. Labor Management. Work Order Management. OthersOn The Basis of Industry Vertical. Energy and Utility. Transportation and Logistics. Manufacturing. Healthcare & Life Science. Government & Public Sector. Education. IT and Telecommunications. OthersImpact of Geopolitical Events and Economic SlowdownThe Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and led to price volatility in the global market for materials and components used in EAM software development and implementation. This volatility may lead to project delays and increased costs for businesses looking to adopt EAM solutions. However, the long-term impact of the war on the Enterprise Asset Management Software Market is still unfolding.An economic slowdown could dampen the growth of the Enterprise Asset Management Software Market as businesses tighten their spending. However, EAM solutions can actually help businesses navigate an economic slowdown by optimizing asset performance and reducing costs. Therefore, organizations seeking to improve efficiency during an economic downturn may find EAM software to be a valuable investment.Key Regional DevelopmentsNorth America holds the largest market share during the forecast period. North American organizations are at the forefront of technological innovation, readily adopting advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to enhance the capabilities of EAM systems. Integrating IoT sensors with assets allows for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making. This approach minimizes downtime, reduces maintenance costs, and prolongs the lifespan of critical assets. For instance, in the energy sector, companies utilize IoT-enabled sensors to monitor equipment health, predict potential failures, and optimize maintenance schedules. Additionally, the shift towards mobile EAM applications empowers maintenance teams with on-the-go access to asset information, further enhancing operational efficiency.Get a Discount @Recent DevelopmentsIn June 2023: American racing team AJ Foyt Racing partnered with IFS to utilize IFS Ultimo's EAM solution for parts management, lifting, and maintenance. This exemplifies the growing adoption of EAM software in various industries beyond traditional sectors.Key Takeaways. The Enterprise Asset Management Software Market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing demand for data-driven asset management.. Predictive maintenance and cloud-based solutions are expected to be key growth drivers within the market.. Understanding the impact of global events and regional trends is crucial for informed decision-making in the Enterprise Asset Management Software MarketThe future of the Enterprise Asset Management Software Market is bright. Continuous innovation in areas like AI, machine learning, and IoT will lead to the development of even more sophisticated EAM solutions. Additionally, the integration of EAM with other enterprise systems like ERP and CRM will create a holistic view of operations, enabling organizations to optimize asset performance and achieve greater efficiency.Table of Contents- Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1. Drivers3.2. Restraints3.3. Opportunities3.4. Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.2. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8. Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Segmentation, by Component8.1. Solution8.2. Services9. Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Segmentation, by Deployment Model9.1. On-Premise9.2. Cloud10. Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Segmentation, by Enterprise Size10.1. Large Enterprises10.2. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises11. Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Segmentation, by Application11.1. Asset Lifecycle Management11.2. Predictive Maintenance11.3. Facility Management11.4. Inventory Management11.5. Labor Management11.6. Work Order Management11.7. Others12. Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Segmentation, by Industry Vertical12.1. Energy and Utility12.2. Transportation and Logistics12.3. Manufacturing12.4. Healthcare & Life Science12.5. Government & Public Sector12.6. Education12.7. IT and Telecommunications12.8. Others13. Regional Analysis13.1. Introduction13.2. North America13.3. Europe13.4. Asia-Pacific13.5. The Middle East & Africa13.6. Latin America14. Company Profile15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Competitive Benchmarking15.2. Market Share Analysis15.3. Recent Developments16. USE Cases and Best Practices17. 