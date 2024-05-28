Sunmarke School Hosts TEDx Event Empowering Youth to 'Dream Big'

(MENAFN- Absolute Communications ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – May 27, 2024 – In an evening that will be remembered for its profound inspiration and insightful dialogues, Sunmarke School successfully hosted the much-anticipated TEDxSunmarke event themed ‘Dream Big’ on May 23rd. During the event, the school was a hive of activity, energy, and ideas, as eight student speakers took to the stage, captivating the audience with their unique perspectives and stories under the theme 'Dream Big'. Mrs. Devika Mankani, Divisional Head & Managing Director of Regent International School & Chief Positive Psychologist of Fortes Education was the guest of honour at this event. The series of talks delivered by the students traversed a wide array of subjects, each narrating a different facet of personal ambitions, societal aspirations, and the vast potential of human creativity. From tales of individual perseverance to explorations of future technologies, each speaker brought forward their interpretation of what it means to 'Dream Big'. Devika Mankani articulated her insights by suggesting strategies that involve actively transforming self-limiting thoughts into solution focused ones, monitoring ones thoughts about their dreams and consciously replacing negative emotions with supportive motivating language towards oneself, and communicating with the friend within with encouragement. The diversity of topics not only highlighted the speakers’ depth of thought but also mirrored the varied interests and passions that thrive within the Sunmarke School community. The TEDxSunmarke event, licensed under the globally recognised TED organisation, unfolded as a testament to the power of youth expression and vision. It was an extraordinary showcase of Sunmarke School’s commitment to fostering an environment where young minds are encouraged to explore their potential and articulate their dreams.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mr. Nicholas Rickford, Principal of Sunmarke School, shared his pride in the student organizers and speakers. "TEDxSunmarke was a resounding affirmation of our students' abilities to promote change and foster innovation. Seeing our young people so passionately advocate for their beliefs and dreams was truly inspiring. By dreaming big, they are paving the way for a future filled with hope, innovation, and transformation. This event has once again demonstrated that when given the opportunity, our students can lead the way in making a positive impact on the world."

Sunmarke School, part of Fortes Education, has long been recognized for its commitment to holistic education that nurtures not just academic excellence but also emotional and social intelligence. The school's emphasis on positive education principles is evident in its innovative curriculum, unique signature programmes, diverse extracurricular offerings, and supportive learning environment. Fortes Education, with its rich history of over four decades, continues to lead the change in crafting educational experiences that prepare students not just for exams, but for life. At the heart of the TEDxSunmarke event is TED's mission to spread ideas—a global platform that supports individuals in sharing their insights through short, powerful talks. TEDx events are independently organized but follow the same principle, fostering learning, inspiration, and wonder, and provoking conversations that matter. TEDxSunmarke encapsulated this spirit perfectly, enabling Sunmarke School’s brightest minds to contribute to this global dialogue. Sunmarke School's successful hosting of the TEDx event marks another milestone in the institution's ongoing mission to provide dynamic platforms for student expression and leadership.





