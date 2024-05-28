Salamair Launches Direct Flights From Muscat To Cairo, Connecting Passengers To Sphinx International Airport

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SalamAir is thrilled to announce the launch of direct flights from Muscat to Cairo, providing passengers with convenient access to Egypt's vibrant capital city. Starting from 15 June, with 3 flights a week, travelers can enjoy the ease and comfort of flying directly to Sphinx International Airport.

The launch of direct flights to Cairo holds significant importance as it caters not only to leisure travelers but also to the thriving Egyptian community residing in Oman. SalamAir recognizes the importance of facilitating travel for expatriates, students, and professionals, further strengthening people-to-people ties, and cultural and trade exchange between the two countries.

'We are excited to introduce direct flights between Muscat and Cairo,' said Captain Ahmed Shidhani, CEO of SalamAir. 'Cairo holds great appeal for many travelers, not only for its iconic history and landmarks, but also the immense infrastructural developments it's currently seeing. We are proud to connect passengers from Oman and the rest of the GCC to this dynamic destination, offering them more choice, convenience, and value for money'.

Sphinx International Airport, located on the periphery of Cairo, provides convenient access to the city's main attractions, including the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx, and the Egyptian Museum. Whether travelers are visiting for business or leisure, SalamAir's direct flights offer a convenient and hassle-free way to explore all that Cairo has to offer.

Passengers can now book their flights between Muscat and Cairo on SalamAir, on the mobile app, or through authorized travel agents. With competitive fares and convenient flight timings, SalamAir aims to make travel between Oman and Egypt more accessible and enjoyable for all.